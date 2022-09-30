scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Mountain lion hides behind a bush as a woman runs past it in California. Watch

The viral clip was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Mountain lion hides behind bush, woman, runner, California, Ojai city, wild animals, US, viral, trendingThe video is from California’s Ojai city.

Wild animals often cross over into human settlements and go undetected till they are caught on CCTV. It is astonishing to observe their behaviour as they curiously look at humans while hiding innocuously. Something similar was witnessed in a video posted by an Indian Forest Service officer on Twitter.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip Thursday with an important message. The video shows a mountain lion hiding behind a bush as a woman is seen running on the nearby road. The mountain lion lays low as the woman runs past it. The video is from California’s Ojai city and it was originally shared by a Twitter page called The Unexplained where it has received more than 3.2 million views.

Also Read |Elephant pushes a hatchback car around in Assam’s Guwahati. Watch

Nanda shared that wild animals avoid conflict with humans in the majority of situations. “Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened… Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict. Via the unexplained,” he wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

In a subsequent tweet, Nanda wrote, “It is said that “if you see a mountain lion, it’s because it wanted you to see it”.”

“I can’t completely, agree with your comment. Yes, most animals try to avoid conflict with us. But, in big cat situations, they will hide, watch & wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce on their prey,” commented a Twitter user. “I’m sorry, that’s just not true here in California mountain lions do in fact prey on humans,” posted another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

“A jogger sometimes triggers a predator/prey response. The mountain lion seems more curious than anything,” another netizen wrote. “I think the runner would have picked up the pace. If they knew what was behind the bush!” another person joked.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:29:57 pm
Next Story

Solomons signs US-led Pacific agreement after historic meeting

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement