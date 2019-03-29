Mountain Dew launches colour-changing ‘Game of Thrones’ cans, and fans can’t keep calm

As the date for the final season of Game of Thrones is only a fortnight away, fans around the world can’t keep calm and brands are harnessing it to tease die-heart buffs of the show with limited edition merchandise. Joining the list is Mountain Dew, who introduced new white cans moving away from its eccentric yellow-green ones. Dubbed as “A Can Has No Name”, it has got everyone excited online as the blank canvas of the metal can turn into an interesting list when it’s cold!

Pretty cool, right?

As part of the quest #ForTheThrone, the GOT-themed soda goes with the ‘Winter is Coming’ theme and reveals the names of the characters—alive and dead from the show—when it gets chilled.

And if you are a GOT buff, you should have noticed, the names are all on Arya Stark’s kill list. Spooky but for the final season as their favourite show is about to end it has turned people nostalgic and interested.

As the carbonated drink brand asked what people are willing to sacrifice to get their hands on the limited edited cans, people are all pumped up. While some had hilarious reactions, others were pretty serious.

A better question is what wouldn’t I sacrifice? 🤔😉 https://t.co/Kb1mRzTgcf — Ky Ninja (@grlsmkbtrninjas) March 29, 2019

I would sacrifice forty-pounds of personal body fat, no wait make it an even fifty pounds of body fat #fortheThrone https://t.co/2wuzWtYaWG — KisMet~and~AlcheMy (@EpiphanyGreat) March 29, 2019

I would sacrifice myself and my 6 children in a trial by 7 combat!! #ForTheThrone #ACanHasNoName #MTNDEWsweepstakes https://t.co/0FSWOCvb9w — Evan Youngs (@Evan_07_09) March 29, 2019

I would sacrifice sleep to drink the highly caffeinated Game of Thrones Mountain Dew during the season premiere! #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone #MTNDEWsweepstakes https://t.co/HkbQBgLCra — Sarah Mackie (@PrincessFlutter) March 28, 2019

I’d sacrifice all my other Mountain Dew cans and bottles for the one can or happily add it to my collection! #ACanHasNoName #MTNDEWsweepstakes #ForTheThrone @GameOfThrones @HBO pic.twitter.com/VV9f7fYVew — Noah Ryan Griffin (@MrNRGenergy1) March 28, 2019

I'd give blood again to help save lives #ACanHasNoName pic.twitter.com/YfQ8W2D0cN — Half Stark Half Targaryen (@Dominicano23) March 28, 2019

Sadly, the cans are not available in the market and cannot be purchased and can only be won through a contest and one must hurry as only 800 of these are available.

To enter, one has to respond to Mountain Dew via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with an explanation of what they would sacrifice to get your hands on this can with the hashtags #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone #MTNDEWsweepstakes. Your sacrifices will not be considered for the challenge unless you receive a reply from the brand.

Winners will be randomly selected and notified of their status before the April 14 premiere of season eight. However, the contest is only open for residents in the USA.