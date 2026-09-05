3 California hikers used AI to climb a mountain. Then they had to be rescued

Three novice hikers were rescued from California’s Mount Shasta earlier this week after they were stranded during a summit attempt. The authorities said the group relied on Google’s Gemini AI assistant for route information and advice on what to pack.
According to ABC News, the hikers from Roseville, California, were attempting to climb Mount Shasta via the Clear Creek Route when their planned eight-hour ascent turned into a multi-day ordeal, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the hikers told authorities they had used Gemini extensively to prepare for the trip. The AI assistant advised them to carry far less food and water than the group ultimately needed, which officials described as a “critical misstep”.
The hikers made camp at an elevation of about 8,400 feet on Saturday before setting out for the summit at 3 am on Sunday with daypacks, the report added. They continued their ascent well past the recommended noon turnaround time and eventually submitted around 7 pm, the sheriff’s office said.
The group then began descending in the dark. About an hour into the descent, the hikers contacted sheriff’s dispatch seeking directions. However, they eventually wandered off the established route and into Mud Creek Canyon.
The report further stated that one member of the group fell and injured his knee later that night. The hikers were left stranded in the steep drainage of Mud Creek Canyon and were forced to spend the night there.
US Forest Service climbing rangers reached the group the following morning and provided medical assistance. The hikers and rescue teams subsequently returned to the trailhead without incident.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has urged hikers on the Clear Creek Route to turn around if they have not reached the Mount Shasta summit by noon, allowing sufficient daylight for the descent.
“Hikers should stop to verify they are on the correct route often and should not simply rely on cell phones or GPS devices,” the sheriff’s office said.