3 California hikers used AI to climb a mountain. Then they had to be rescued

The hikers made camp at an elevation of about 8,400 feet on Saturday before setting out for the summit (Representational image: Pexels)

Three novice hikers were rescued from California’s Mount Shasta earlier this week after they were stranded during a summit attempt. The authorities said the group relied on Google’s Gemini AI assistant for route information and advice on what to pack.

According to ABC News, the hikers from Roseville, California, were attempting to climb Mount Shasta via the Clear Creek Route when their planned eight-hour ascent turned into a multi-day ordeal, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hikers told authorities they had used Gemini extensively to prepare for the trip. The AI assistant advised them to carry far less food and water than the group ultimately needed, which officials described as a “critical misstep”.