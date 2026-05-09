Volcano eruption kills 3 hikers after climbers ignore warnings; terrifying video goes viral

Officials said recovery of the bodies has not yet been possible because volcanic activity continues and conditions near the crater remain extremely dangerous.

An eruption at Indonesia’s Mount Dukono has left three hikers dead after a group of climbers ignored safety warnings and entered a restricted zone around the volcano, authorities said on Friday.

Around 20 hikers began climbing the nearly 1,355-metre volcano on Halmahera island on Thursday despite clear restrictions in place, according to North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu.

Trouble began the next morning when Dukono erupted at 7.41 am local time, sending a massive ash plume nearly 10 kilometres into the sky. Indonesia’s Geological Agency said the eruption lasted for more than 16 minutes and was strong enough to be detected on seismographs. “They were aware that climbing was prohibited as the mountain is the restricted zone due to its high alert status, but insisted on going ahead,” Pasaribu said during a television interview.