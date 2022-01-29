Watch: Motorcyclist’s miraculous escape after losing balance on highway in Malaysia

A hair-raising video has emerged of a motorcyclist escaping grievous injury or even death by a fraction of a second in Malaysia. In the 20-second video, he is seen losing his balance while riding down a highway in the rain, and falling off his bike. He manages to leap aside to avoid being run over by a truck.

The truck driver screeches to a halt after running over a part of the motorcycle. Both escaped without injuries.

The video, captured by an onlooker sitting inside a car parked beside the road, has taken the Internet by storm.

Watch the video:

TRT World Now shared the video on YouTube on January 26. Netizens were shocked to watch it. “Oh… very fast reaction….,” commented a user.

Earlier, a speeding scooter rider had a narrow escape as he was about to collide with a public transport bus in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The chilling CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

In a similar incident a biker miraculously escaped unhurt after coming under a bus in Gujarat in September last year. In the 48-second clip, the youth was seen trying to overtake the bus moments before the vehicle comes in contact with the two-wheeler.