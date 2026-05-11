Watch: Motorcycle ends up hanging from traffic light pole after accident in Canada

A shocking accident in Canada was caught on camera: a motorcycle was found hanging several feet above the ground from a traffic signal pole after a collision at a busy intersection.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 9 near the Surrey–Delta border in British Columbia. According to viral social media posts, the motorcycle slammed into the front of a silver BMW sedan with such intensity that the impact sent the bike flying into the air, where it eventually got stuck on the traffic signal pole above the road.
A video shows the motorcycle suspended awkwardly from the pole overlooking the intersection. Another video of the accident from a different angle showed the heavily damaged BMW positioned below as emergency crews responded at the scene.
Recalling the moment, one eyewitness said, “I was looking down and then I looked up and the motorcycle was above. Kind of crazy.” According to the post by an X user, Collin Rugg, the witness added that they first noticed the wrecked car but were initially unable to understand where the second vehicle involved in the crash had ended up.
Authorities later stated that the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, though they were not life-threatening. The driver of the BMW escaped the crash without injuries.
Watch here:
NEW: Motorcycle ends up dangling from a traffic signal pole following a crash in Canada near the Surrey-Delta border.
The bike appeared to launch into the air at the light after colliding with the front end of a BMW in an intersection.
According to police, the rider… pic.twitter.com/xalFUvnK68
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2026
The post has gone viral, amassing nearly two million views. “They should leave the motorcycle hanging there and rename the street “Evil Knievel Ave”,” an X user wrote. “As a former wrecker driver, who handled logistics on the fly and recovery for many traffic-related incidents for the Florida Highway Patrol, THAT’S gonna be a problem for somebody!” another user chimed in.
“Crazy accident that appears to have ended without the loss of life! Thank God for that! Million to one shot on hanging the bike on the traffic light!” a third user reacted.