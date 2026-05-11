Watch: Motorcycle ends up hanging from traffic light pole after accident in Canada

A shocking accident in Canada was caught on camera: a motorcycle was found hanging several feet above the ground from a traffic signal pole after a collision at a busy intersection.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 9 near the Surrey–Delta border in British Columbia. According to viral social media posts, the motorcycle slammed into the front of a silver BMW sedan with such intensity that the impact sent the bike flying into the air, where it eventually got stuck on the traffic signal pole above the road.

A video shows the motorcycle suspended awkwardly from the pole overlooking the intersection. Another video of the accident from a different angle showed the heavily damaged BMW positioned below as emergency crews responded at the scene.