Mother’s thoughtful goodie bag to people travelling with her four-month-old wins hearts online

It is seldom easy to travel with children and things are even more difficult for mothers if they are travelling with toddlers. However, a mother of a 4-month-old baby, who was travelling on a flight for the first time, found a thoughtful way to ease the journey of people travelling with them on a ten hour flight from Seoul Korea to San Francisco.

The mother handed out over 200 goodie bags filled with candy and earplugs to the fellow travellers along with a note that read, “Hello, I’m Junwoo and I’m four months old. Today, I am going to the US with my mom and grandmom to see my aunt. I’m a little bit nervous and scared because it’s the first flight in my life, which means that I may cry or make too much noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can’t make any promises. Please excuse me.”

The little note further told the travellers to use the earplugs provided in the goodie bag and enjoy the flight. According to The Independent, a fellow passenger Dave Corona took to Facebook to share the sweet gesture of the unnamed mother. “On a Ten-hour flight from Seoul Korea to San Francisco, a mother handed out more than 200 goodie bags filled with candy and earplugs, in case her 4-month-old child cried during the flight. A very touching gesture by the mother but as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected. Not a peep out of the kid.”

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many lauding the mother for being so considerate towards the fellow passengers. “Just being able to put together 200 care packages with a small infant around is super impressive! And of course, Murphy’s Law is alive and well,” read a comment on the viral post.