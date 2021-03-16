scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

‘Granny Diana’: Mother’s Day cards from Kensington Palace win hearts online

Pictures of cards made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were posted on social media by Kensington Palace on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 2:32:19 pm
Pictures of the cards are now making rounds on the internet, winning hearts online.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared pictures of handwritten Mother’s Day cards addressed to “Granny Diana” from their three children.

Pictures of the cards made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were posted on social media by Kensington Palace on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the caption read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prince George, 7, wrote “Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always,” while 5-year-old Princess Charlotte wrote “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.”

Prince Louis, who is almost 3, drew a heart.

Princess Diana died in the early hours of August 31, 1997, after being involved in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Take a look here:

The post delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The post comes after William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, opened up about the Royal family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X