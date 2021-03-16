‘Granny Diana’: Mother’s Day cards from Kensington Palace win hearts online

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared pictures of handwritten Mother’s Day cards addressed to “Granny Diana” from their three children.

Pictures of the cards made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were posted on social media by Kensington Palace on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the caption read.

Prince George, 7, wrote “Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always,” while 5-year-old Princess Charlotte wrote “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.”

Prince Louis, who is almost 3, drew a heart.

Princess Diana died in the early hours of August 31, 1997, after being involved in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Take a look here: