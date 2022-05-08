Mother’s Day 2022: Google celebrates motherhood by showing small acts of love

Marking the day that’s a dedication to mothers across the world, Google has released a special Gif Doodle with four slides on Mothers Day 2022. Google is celebrating the day by illustrating several small ways in which a mother nurtures her child.

A mother and child planting a sapling in today’s doodle. A mother and child planting a sapling in today’s doodle.

In the first slide, the child is shown holding the mother’s finger, in the second one, both are reading braille, the third slide shows them washing hands under a tap, and in the last one, the mother and the child are planting a sapling. All symbolize the special relationship of a mother and a child, and the mother’s role in the growth of children.

A mother and child reading brail in today’s doodle. A mother and child reading brail in today’s doodle.

Mother’s Day is a commonly honoured national holiday in the United States, however, it is neither a federal nor a public holiday. Even though not all countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the same day, the second Sunday in May is celebrated as this special day in more than 50 countries.