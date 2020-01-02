Trying to take video of daughter’s wedding proposal, woman records herself by mistake

Although the woman missed the beautiful moment, the couple said the gaffe made the proposal even more memorable. (Representational photo/ Getty Images) Although the woman missed the beautiful moment, the couple said the gaffe made the proposal even more memorable. (Representational photo/ Getty Images)

A woman was asked to record her future son-in-law proposing to her daughter, but she ended up taking a selfie instead and the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Benjamin Steele Bacon asked his future mother-in-law Susan Griego to recording the moment he proposed to her daughter Amber at the penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque Biopark. However, instead of her daughter’s reaction to the proposal, Susan ended up recording her own face.

Bacon asked his girlfriend of three years to marry him after seeking blessings her mother’s blessings, since her father had passed away recently. “I knew when I proposed I wanted Susan to be a part of it,” Bacon told CNN.

Susan borrowed her daughter’s phone pretending she wanted to take a picture of the couple, but was to actually record the proposal. But she struggled to figure out how to turn off the front camera and ended up recording herself.

“I couldn’t figure out how to work it and I’m taking a selfie of myself and I realize I’m filming myself instead of them and I’m laughing and we’re all laughing and I guess I’m not very good at photography,” she told local news channel KOB4.

So the proposal ended up taking place without any video being taken, but the couple said the gaffe made it memorable.

“People have asked about it. I feel like that’s kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random,” Amber Griego told AP. “It’s the perfect start to this.”

