US woman becomes a superwoman for Afghan all-girl robotics team, rescues 10

After Taliban took over Afghanistan, there are fears about the future of little girls and women excelling in various fields. However, amid tensions, the Afghan Girls Robotic Team, which had become a shining example of the country’s progress for women’s rights, has been rescued out of Afghanistan just in time.

An American woman, who rescued the girls, became a superwoman for the all-girl robotics team by moving them out of Kabul to a secured location.

Allyson Reneau, a mother of 11, went above and beyond to save the 10 girls as tensions escalated in the country. A Harvard graduate and an international motivational speaker, Reneau had met the robotics team a few years ago at the 2019 Human to Mars conference and had kept in touch with the women over the years, NBC reported.

The team, consisting of young science-enthusiasts ageing from 16 to 18 years, was scared as the conservative Taliban took control and they were on Reneau’s mind.

Reneau posted on Instagram before the rescue, saying, “I usually don’t like to ask for help but please pray for these Afghan girls. I can’t say much more but they are in need of a miracle right now.❤️🙏🏽”

Taking nothing but hope with her, 60-year-old Reneau left for Qatar, where a friend in the US embassy helped her and the two managed to help the girls.

“It’s very narrow window of opportunity,” she told the media. “I knew that if I didn’t run through that door now — it’s now or never. Sometimes you only get one chance.”

Posting a picture of a few girls from the team, Reneau wrote that the second group of ladies is yet to be rescued. She added that many might be wondering why Reneau wasn’t rescuing Americans but they were the only girls she knew in Afghanistan.

“I just decided to take any action I could to save a few. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing!!”

“Several members of the girls Afghan robotics team have safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Kabul, Afghanistan,” a statement from the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF) and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), the team’s parent organization, is deeply grateful to the government of Qatar for their outstanding support, which included not only expediting the visa process but sending a plane after outbound flights from Afghanistan were repeatedly canceled,” the DCF said in a statement provided to TODAY. They were taken to a secured location from where the team will pursue their further education, the report added.