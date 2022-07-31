scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Before soccer match, mother narrates stadium details to visually impaired son. Watch heartwarming video

The heart-touching moments were captured during the match between Flamengo and Avaí in Florianópolis during the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 10:34:30 pm
mother explains soccer match to blind son, mother explains match to blind son, Brazilian mother, blind son, indian expressNetizens showered love on the post.

A mother’s love knows no bounds. During trying times, mothers are the ones who stand by us no matter what. Proving this, a heartwarming video has surfaced online, of a mother describing a soccer stadium to her visually impaired son before a match.

In the clip, the mother is seen sitting close to her son in the audience and describing the details of the stadium.

ALSO READ |Watch: Visually impaired girl scores at a basketball game

“Son, there are the flags over there. Over here (she points in the direction with his arm) there’s the stadium, lots of Avaí fans, back here there are lots of Flamengo fans , you know? A lot!” the mother was quoted as saying in the video shared by Brazilian news website Razoes Para Acreditar, in roughly translated Portuguese.

“On the other side (she points with his arm) is another bleacher. We are behind the goal. Do you understand, my love?” she added.

The heart-touching moments were captured during the match between Flamengo and Avaí in Florianópolis during the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship on July 24, according to Razoes Para Acreditar.

The clip was also shared by Instagram account Embassy Flapomer, captioned, “Love to Mengão 🔴⚫ Mother’s Love for her Special Needs Child 🔴⚫ Mother Cristina explains to her son Marcos Felipe the details of the Game between Flamengo x Avaí 24/07/2022.”

Good News Correspondent, an online platform that shares positive news stories, posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “A Mother’s Love: This Mom explains to her son— Marcos Felipe, who is blind—all the details of the stadium before the soccer match.”

Netizens showered love for the post. A user commented, “No love on the planet better then a mother’s love ❤Beautiful …” Another user commented, “and that’s why this kid will grow up knowing about love, empathy and support.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

In 2019, Silvia Grecco, a Brazilian woman, won hearts online after she was spotted narrating soccer matches live to her blind and autistic son.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of spac...
Explained: As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of spac...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk
Express Explained

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement