Before soccer match, mother narrates stadium details to visually impaired son. Watch heartwarming video

A mother’s love knows no bounds. During trying times, mothers are the ones who stand by us no matter what. Proving this, a heartwarming video has surfaced online, of a mother describing a soccer stadium to her visually impaired son before a match.

In the clip, the mother is seen sitting close to her son in the audience and describing the details of the stadium.

“Son, there are the flags over there. Over here (she points in the direction with his arm) there’s the stadium, lots of Avaí fans, back here there are lots of Flamengo fans , you know? A lot!” the mother was quoted as saying in the video shared by Brazilian news website Razoes Para Acreditar, in roughly translated Portuguese.

“On the other side (she points with his arm) is another bleacher. We are behind the goal. Do you understand, my love?” she added.

The heart-touching moments were captured during the match between Flamengo and Avaí in Florianópolis during the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship on July 24, according to Razoes Para Acreditar.

The clip was also shared by Instagram account Embassy Flapomer, captioned, “Love to Mengão 🔴⚫ Mother’s Love for her Special Needs Child 🔴⚫ Mother Cristina explains to her son Marcos Felipe the details of the Game between Flamengo x Avaí 24/07/2022.”

Good News Correspondent, an online platform that shares positive news stories, posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “A Mother’s Love: This Mom explains to her son— Marcos Felipe, who is blind—all the details of the stadium before the soccer match.”

Netizens showered love for the post. A user commented, “No love on the planet better then a mother’s love ❤Beautiful …” Another user commented, “and that’s why this kid will grow up knowing about love, empathy and support.”

In 2019, Silvia Grecco, a Brazilian woman, won hearts online after she was spotted narrating soccer matches live to her blind and autistic son.