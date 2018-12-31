Mother left stunned after son nonchalantly asks her about the ‘hidden’ bear in Toblerone

While almost all renowned companies have logos to identify with them, not all of them are as straight forward as they seems to be. Some tend to have hidden meanings that many may not be aware of. Interestingly, a mother recently discovered the hidden bear on the logo of Swiss chocolate brand Toblerone and once she tweeted about it, it turns out that she is not the only one who did not know about it.

Thanks to her son, Twitter user Stephanie spotted the bear. “My son had his first Toblerone today. ‘What’s the bear for?’ Me: ‘What bear?’ I was today years old when I found out there’s a bear in the Toblerone logo,” she tweeted.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left equally shocked with the “discovery”. Stephanie later tweeted the significance of the logo as well. “Toblerone comes from Bern, Switzerland. Also known as the city of bears,” read the following tweet.

omg a bear! Clearly my priorities have been elsewhere always. — Gina Blank (@ginab_yeg) December 27, 2018

I just blurted out, ‘Did anyone know about the Toblerone bear?’

And my son replied without raising his head, ‘The one in the mountain? What about it?’

They know things. — Julie M-D (@juliemerrills) December 28, 2018

I had never seen that!!! Your son is brilliant! — Honu (@harrislarryd) December 27, 2018

I’m now seeing bears everywhere. pic.twitter.com/MuzLWY44CQ — David Powell (@bonabri20) December 28, 2018

71 yrs old, 50 Christmas’ of Toblerone and after a search of the package, I FINALLY found the Bear! Your son is brilliant! — Marty Kennedy (@themartyone) December 27, 2018

never noticed it before 😂 https://t.co/J4JlUjRxJ3 — Yong (@ftnnazuha) December 31, 2018