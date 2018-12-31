Toggle Menu
Mother left stunned after son nonchalantly asks her about the ‘hidden’ bear in Tobleronehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mother-left-stunned-son-points-out-hidden-bear-toblerone-logo-5517088/

Mother left stunned after son nonchalantly asks her about the ‘hidden’ bear in Toblerone

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left equally shocked with the "discovery" of the bear. Stephanie later tweeted the significance of the logo as well.

toblerone, toblerone bear, woman spots bear on toblerone, netizens shocked, viral Toblerone tweet, viral tweet,
“Toblerone comes from Bern, Switzerland. Also known as the city of bears,” read the following tweet.

While almost all renowned companies have logos to identify with them, not all of them are as straight forward as they seems to be. Some tend to have hidden meanings that many may not be aware of. Interestingly, a mother recently discovered the hidden bear on the logo of Swiss chocolate brand Toblerone and once she tweeted about it, it turns out that she is not the only one who did not know about it.

Thanks to her son, Twitter user Stephanie spotted the bear. “My son had his first Toblerone today. ‘What’s the bear for?’ Me: ‘What bear?’ I was today years old when I found out there’s a bear in the Toblerone logo,” she tweeted.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left equally shocked with the “discovery”. Stephanie later tweeted the significance of the logo as well. “Toblerone comes from Bern, Switzerland. Also known as the city of bears,” read the following tweet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android