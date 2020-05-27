This is how a woman from US solved her children’s snacking habits

A woman from England has come up with a creative idea to keep her children away from junk food A woman from England has come up with a creative idea to keep her children away from junk food

While the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered the lives of many, it is even more challenging for parents keeping young children occupied and engaged inside the house.

Now, a woman from England has come up with a creative idea to keep her children away from junk food and at the same time, make them realise the importance of money. Sarah Balsdon, a nurse from Northumberland, installed a vending machine filled with treats at her home.

In order to get the snacks from the machine, the kids have to earn money by helping her in household chores or by finishing their school work.

“Let’s see if they can sneak sweets and treats now! So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine!”Balsdon wrote on her Instagram account @nobodywantstobabysit. “If they want sweets they can do things (chores, school work etc) to earn money for them. The kids are very excited about this but not as excited as me!”

Balsdon’s post soon went viral on social media and her idea came in for praise by netizens. “I’m just thinking of when they get back to school them telling their friends they’ve got a vending machine at home!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

