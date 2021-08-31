Mother fights mountain lion with bare hands to save 5-year-old in US

While mothers can do anything in the world for their children, one brave woman in the US fought with a wild animal with her bare hands to save her son.

In a scary incident, risking her own life, the 5-year-old boy was saved by his mother from the clutches of a mountain lion in Los Angeles. The encounter took place when the child was playing near a tree close to his home when the wildcat attacked him and dragged him 45 yards, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The incident left the little boy injured on his head, neck and upper torso and was rushed to the hospital by his parents.

Also Read | Viral photo of woman cooking while on oxygen support triggers debate online

“This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life. There’s no question about it,” Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KCAL. Foy explained that the commotion caused by the attack and the boy’s screaming alerted the woman who was inside her home. “She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son,” Foy added.

Also Read | Mother’s hilarious trick to stop her kids from fighting gets a thumbs up online

California Department of Fish and Wildfire in a statement said a 65-lb. mountain lion responsible for the attack was shot and killed by an officer later, while they were investigating the incident. “During a protocol clearing of the family’s yard, the wildlife officer at the home discovered an aggressive mountain lion crouched in the corner of the property,” the statement read.

“Due to its behavior and proximity to the attack, the warden believed it was likely the attacking lion and to protect public safety, shot and killed it on sight,” the wildlife department added. The authorities also added that after about 20 minutes the animal was shot, “two more mountain lions appeared” of ,which one non-collared lion was tranquilized.

According to Associated Press, DNA tests were performed subsequently, which confirmed that the killed mountain lion responsible for attacking the child. The tranquilized one was later released in its natural habitat.

Netizens appreciated the mother’s courage and many called her “tiger” and “mama bear”.

Don’t mess with mom… https://t.co/AdPoKPx91i — Paul Vander Klay (@PaulVanderKlay) August 30, 2021

Mountain lion met Mama Bear! — PaprikaPink (@PaprikaPink) August 29, 2021

What an amazing story showing how much courage and strength we can muster in the service of what really matters to us! #Awe https://t.co/354hkykh4v — Dr Emma Solomon (@DrEmmaSolomon1) August 30, 2021

Of course she did. https://t.co/XtGEUouiXv — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) August 29, 2021

Because a mother’s love knows no bounds …https://t.co/vvwGmQcC95 — Jane Holland: One Writer, Many Names (@janeholland1) August 29, 2021