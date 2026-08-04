Grieving mother dolphin carries dead calf for 6 days; viral video moves Internet

The loss of a child is one of the deepest forms of grief any parent can experience, and a heartbreaking video of a mother dolphin has struck an emotional chord with people around the world. A dolphin named Fraggle was seen carrying the body of her dead calf through the Indian Ocean for six days, refusing to let go.
According to The Independent, the footage was recorded by Australian conservation organisation Geographe Marine Research using a drone. Fraggle’s calf was only about two weeks old when it died.
Researchers said this was not the first tragedy Fraggle had endured. She had reportedly lost four calves before this one.
The video also shows other dolphins staying close to her during the journey, appearing to accompany her as she mourned. Scientists have previously documented similar behaviour in dolphins and whales, with mothers carrying their dead calves for days in what is often described as grief-like behaviour.
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As the clip spread across social media, many viewers shared emotional reactions.
“Reminder that animals have emotions and understand death,” wrote one user.
“And the pod aka community of dolphins did not leave by her side. They allowed her to have her space in the distant and still swam with her. Dolphins are amazing creatures,” added another.
“This is devastating to watch. It’s a powerful reminder that grief isn’t uniquely human,” commented a third user.
“I just discovered the other week that chicken mothers (hens) do the same thing, and just like that, I no longer could eat chicken,” a fourth person shared.
Another user reflected on humanity’s treatment of animals. “These poor animals. We treat them like they’re without feeling or emotion or culture, without pain or joy. We just exploit them and torture and kill, and pollute their homes. Until the day I die I will do my best not to contribute more harm to animals. They don’t deserve what we’ve done to them or their homes.”