Grieving mother dolphin carries dead calf for 6 days; viral video moves Internet

The video also shows other dolphins staying close to her during the journey, appearing to accompany her as she mourned.

The loss of a child is one of the deepest forms of grief any parent can experience, and a heartbreaking video of a mother dolphin has struck an emotional chord with people around the world. A dolphin named Fraggle was seen carrying the body of her dead calf through the Indian Ocean for six days, refusing to let go.

According to The Independent, the footage was recorded by Australian conservation organisation Geographe Marine Research using a drone. Fraggle’s calf was only about two weeks old when it died.

Researchers said this was not the first tragedy Fraggle had endured. She had reportedly lost four calves before this one.