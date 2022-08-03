‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

A mother-daughter pilot team has won hearts online as they made history by taking their first flight together last month.

Captain Holly Petitt and first officer Keely Petitt became the first mother-daughter duo to fly together in the 55-year history of Southwest Airlines, ABC News reported.

In a heart-warming clip shared by Now This News on Twitter, Holly Petitt is heard making an announcement inside the aircraft. She says, “Thank you all for being here. This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines, a very special day. We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines. So thank you for being here.”

This mother-daughter duo made history as co-pilots on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines 🛩 pic.twitter.com/KeXCYsY5wU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2022

They flew an airplane together from Denver to St Louis on July 23. “It’s been a dream come true,” Holly was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the airline company. “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal,” she added.

As per the press release, Holly started her career in aviation fresh out of college as a flight attendant for another company. Along with supporting her family including three children, Holly started pilot training and obtaining certifications.

Her daughter Keely reportedly started dreaming about becoming a pilot at the age of 14. She earned a pilot’s licence and gained an internship opportunity at Southwest in 2017.