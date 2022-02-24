‘Hi, baby!’ Mother’s cute greeting to reporter son caught on camera melts hearts online

It’s hard to gauge how any live reporting will unfold for journalists. And in a delightful surprise, a reporter was interrupted by none other than his mother as he was getting ready for his segment. The adorable interruption has now gone viral.

Myles Harris, a WSYX-ABC 6 reporter from Columbus, Ohio, was about to record a news report when he noticed his mother driving through the area. “Hold on,” he told the cameraman. But what happened next has won the internet.

His mother pulled up the car and cutely greeted him saying, “Hi, baby”. The camera person was heard bursting out in laughter, as the reporter continued: “I’m trying to work right now and now you’re over here calling my phone!”

Although Harris seemed unamused by it, the camera person happily kept the camera rolling, capturing the entire moment on tape. “This is DeAngelo, you can say hi,” the reporter continued pointing at the cameraperson. “Hi, DeAngelo,” the woman was heard saying.

“Don’t be holding up traffic because you got cars behind you,” Harris said. His mother then blew him a kiss as she drove away, while the camera person still couldn’t control his laughter.

“Did you record that?” Harris asked at the end of the video, which he later shared on his Instagram handle. “Typical Sandi,” he captioned the video, referring to his mother on social media.

The video was also shared by the cameraman, who dubbed it “the best moment of 2022.” The internet agreed, and it has been watched by millions of people as it spread on other platforms as well. “What a blessing to share such a joyful moment.. so happy I captured this and mama Sandi came by to show some love!!”

People on the internet were left in splits over the duo’s impromptu interaction and many said, “it’s the most mom thing ever”.

