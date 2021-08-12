Mother ‘tackles’ 2-year-old as he runs onto field during soccer match, video goes viral

A US mother’s soccer match outing had an unexpected twist, when her toddler ran out to the field right in the middle of the game. But what really turned her into an internet sensation was the way she leapt onto the pitch herself and ‘tackled’ the kid, delighting netizens around the globe.

Morgan Tucker from Ohio took her son Zaydek to his first soccer game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC recently. Sitting very close to the barricade, the mother-son duo was cheering for their favourite team, when the 2-year-old decided he wanted some real action.

According to ABC News, about 70 minutes into the game, the young mother said she had just turned her head for one second when the little one “slid under a fence and ran onto the field.”

Camera at the stadium captured the moment when the woman chased her son down and grabbed him up to return to the stands, making the scenario even more comical.

“We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day,” Major League Soccer wrote while sharing the hilarious moment.

“When I slid and tackled him, I did not feel any pain but the next day I was sore for sure,” Tucker told Good Morning America. Describing her actions in the moment as “pure adrenaline,” she added: “I was so scared he was going to get hit in the head with a soccer ball.”

Luckily, the boy or the mother was not hurt and their actions didn’t interrupt the game.

After coming back to their seats, when the woman asked her child why he jumped off the fence onto the field, the toddler had the most innocent reply. “‘Mom, soccer ball,'” Tucker said about her son. “He was really into the game and when the [players] would go to the other side of the field, he was not happy, so he wanted them to be there with him.”

On social media, the clip left many in splits, with many parents saying the situation was totally relatable. “Toddlers! The fastest humans on earth. If you haven’t had one of these 2 seconds of public fame, or should I say ‘shame,’ are you a parent?!” quipped one user.