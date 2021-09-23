Watch: Mother bear teaches cub to slide, duo takes over school playground

Just as much humans love taking their little ones to a park to play, it seems animals love it as well. A case in point being a video of a mother bear teaching her cub how to slide at a playground, melting hearts online.

At an elementary school in North Carolina, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, the mother was spotted with her cub spending a leisurely time, frolicking on the jungle gym. Betsie Stockslager Emry, who is a teacher at the said elementary school, was delighted to see the playtime of the duo and decided to document it.

The teacher shared the video on Facebook, where it has gone viral, leaving netizens going ‘awww’ just like her reaction while filming it. The video started off with adult black bear on top of the jungle gym and her cub climbing the stairs to get to her. The mother was seen quickly coming down from the big slide, while the young one seemed a little hesitant at first.

As she rushed to a smaller slide and pats its bottom, guiding her baby to use it, off camera, two women are heard cheering for the animal. After nailing the trick to slide down with ease, the bears were seen hugging each other tightly.

“I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Emry wrote while sharing the footage.

While talking to ABC13 News, Emry told that this isn’t the first sighting of the bears at the school and they often have to go into a perimeter lockdown. She explained that, “We often are on perimeter lockdown here for bears on campus.”