Thursday, April 28, 2022
‘Most wanted’ chicken apprehended in America

The official Facebook page of Charlestown’s municipal office requested people to share information with the Animal Control department if they spot the stay chicken roaming in the city.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 6:52:23 pm
Most wanted stay chicken found in America, Municipal office posts most wanted notice for a chicken, Most wanted stray chicken Indiana America, Indian ExpressThe stray chicken was apprehended within 24 hours.

Usually, the most wanted posters are reserved for criminals and habitual lawbreakers, but have you ever seen a most wanted notice for a stay chicken? 

On Tuesday, the Facebook page of the Charlestown municipal office shared a wanted poster that had snapshots of the chicken. The poster was captioned, “CHARLESTOWN’S MOST WANTED. Have you seen this chicken flocking about Charlestown?”. Further, the post urged people to report the chicken’s whereabouts, “before she is injured or sent to the fryer”.

ALSO READ |Squirrel on rampage attacks 18 people in two days in North Wales

The stay chicken was spotted roaming around the city before a lookout notice for the bird was released on Facebook. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It also requested people to not catch the chicken on their own, and instead share information about it by filling out a location form that was linked in the caption. 

Soon the Facebook post began circulating widely and finally on Wednesday the “most wanted” chicken was apprehended. While sharing the update, the Charlestown municipal office shared pictures of the chicken, which was now renamed Chicken Sue (for the Soul), on their Facebook page. 

As per the Facebook update, after getting caught, Chicken Sue was “released to New Washington Animal Services where she will be held as a stray for a period of time before being rehomed.” The bird was found “safe and healthy last night in a tree-lined area off Market Street”, the Facebook caption further added. 

