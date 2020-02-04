‘Most expensive nap ever’: Man sleeping during Super Bowl game triggers hilarious reactions online

“This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip. “This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

A video of a man sleeping during the SuperBowl game has gone viral on social media, triggering hilarious reactions online.

The 13-second clip features a spectator calmly taking a nap during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. “Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter,” tweeted journalist Karisa Maxwell while sharing the viral clip.

However, when Maxwell decided to interview the man, he was clearly not pleased. “So, I realise everyone was expecting an update on the sleeping man. Following halftime, I hesitantly walked up to introduce myself and asked him for an interview to find out more. He was clearly annoyed and said, ‘absolutely not’,” she tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

Since being shared online, the video instantly went viral and garnered over 7.5 million views with many fans discussing how the man could sleep on such expensive seats. “This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

According to CBS News reports, the average price of a seat at the game cost around US$6,400 (Approx. Rs 4,55,401).

Is it just me or does he look like Andy from the office pic.twitter.com/aRtnkqDxe1 — Jon Dunham (@Dunham97) February 3, 2020

No sleep mask. No ear plugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent. #Respect — Valerie Marissa Michaels ♡ (@Valeri3Michaels) February 3, 2020

That is an expensive nap! — JEN CANNON (@cannon_jen) February 3, 2020

You gotta be rich to spend $1500 plus on a super bowl ticket just to sleep at the game 😭 — C. (@Clemmy__) February 3, 2020

This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/KxegxuxtpW — ✨FEMALE LIFE GIVER✨ (@andreawlsn) February 3, 2020

