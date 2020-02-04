Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
‘Most expensive nap ever’: Man sleeping during Super Bowl game triggers hilarious reactions online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 2:32:49 pm
superbowl, man sleeping during superbowl viral video, man sleeping, twitter reactions “This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

A video of a man sleeping during the SuperBowl game has gone viral on social media, triggering hilarious reactions online.

The 13-second clip features a spectator calmly taking a nap during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. “Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter,” tweeted journalist Karisa Maxwell while sharing the viral clip.

ALSO READ | Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal match has internet divided

However, when Maxwell decided to interview the man, he was clearly not pleased. “So, I realise everyone was expecting an update on the sleeping man. Following halftime, I hesitantly walked up to introduce myself and asked him for an interview to find out more. He was clearly annoyed and said, ‘absolutely not’,” she tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video instantly went viral and garnered over 7.5 million views with many fans discussing how the man could sleep on such expensive seats. “This is the most expensive nap I’ve ever seen,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

According to CBS News reports, the average price of a seat at the game cost around US$6,400 (Approx. Rs 4,55,401).

