FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccan fan trolled for crooked teeth given new set of dentures by Dubai doctor

The FIFA World Cup is meant to be a spectacle of football and a festival for fans who congregate in the host nation from all over the world to cheer for their nations. The World Cup in Qatar is turning out to be a tournament of upsets with Morocco stunning the world by beating their much-fancied opponents Spain in the Round of 16 Tuesday.

You may have heard many uplifting stories from the World Cup but this one will definitely warm your heart. A football fan from Morocco, identified as Mohammed Al Sharafi, went viral and was mercilessly trolled for his crooked teeth after he was caught on camera during Morocco’s match against Croatia on November 23.

Seeing memes on the Moroccan fan for his teeth, a dentist in Dubai asked his one million followers on Instagram to help him track the man down. And now he has given a full set of dentures to the fan who was made fun of over his “bad smile”, The National News reported.

Dr Shadi Alshaikh, a dentist in Dubai, 39, gave a new set of dentures to Mohammed Al Sharafi, 55, who was being ridiculed because of his decaying and crooked teeth. Posting a video of Al Sharafi on Instagram after his treatment, he wrote, “Dedicated to those who bully .. And this is still the beginning.”

Wearing a t-shirt of the Spanish club Atletico Madrid, Al Sharafi can be seen grinning widely after the treatment and gives a thumbs up sign.

“May God give you a thousand health,” a user wrote in Arabic. “My dear doctor, God bless you,” wrote another. “Thank you so much for showing that humanity still exists in this world. On behalf of all Moroccans,” appreciated another netizen.

Morocco stunned Spain, with whom they share a border and have fractious relations, 3-0 on penalties to progress to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in their history where they would face Portugal.