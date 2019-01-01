Toggle Menu
‘More Tinder than Uber’: Netizens baffled as viral photo shows toads ‘hitchhiking’ a ride on a python

Amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales pointed out on Twitter that the male cane toads were, in fact, trying to mate with the python!

(Source: Andrew Mock/ Twitter)

Heavy rainfall and flooding can often leave many seeking shelter at unusual places or getting a lift from strangers. Recently, a knot of toads in Australia found themselves on board a python, which was apparently slithering its way out of a puddle. The rare sight left a farmer in Kununurra near the Northern Territory surprised, even as it garnered lot of attention online.

Andrew Mock posted the picture taken by his brother, Paul Mock, on Twitter and soon Twitterati came up with their own jokes about the ‘situation’.

Many joked that the python was nothing but an Uber ride for the toads.

“When I was halfway across the lawn, I bumped into the snake and he was just crawling along with all these toads hanging on, which I thought was extremely unusual and had never seen anything like that before. So I thought I better get a photo of this, and got a video of it, posted that to my brother who’s in New Zealand at the moment,” Paul told ABC Net Australia. “He” was Monty, a 3.5m resident python also fleeing the rising water. “He was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on,” he told the Guardian, adding that the snake often comes by near the farm and the family knows it.

And as if the rare sight wasn’t enough of a surprise, it blew people’s mind when Amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales revealed on Twitter that the male cane toads were, in fact, trying to mate with the python! Yes, and she confirmed that males often get carried away.

The whacky information then started a laughing riot on the microblogging site.

