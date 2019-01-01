‘More Tinder than Uber’: Netizens baffled as viral photo shows toads ‘hitchhiking’ a ride on a python

Heavy rainfall and flooding can often leave many seeking shelter at unusual places or getting a lift from strangers. Recently, a knot of toads in Australia found themselves on board a python, which was apparently slithering its way out of a puddle. The rare sight left a farmer in Kununurra near the Northern Territory surprised, even as it garnered lot of attention online.

Andrew Mock posted the picture taken by his brother, Paul Mock, on Twitter and soon Twitterati came up with their own jokes about the ‘situation’.

68mm just fell in the last hour at Kununurra. Flushed all the cane toads out of my brothers dam. Some of them took the easy way out – hitching a ride on the back of a 3.5m python. pic.twitter.com/P6mPc2cVS5 — Andrew Mock (@MrMeMock) December 30, 2018

Many joked that the python was nothing but an Uber ride for the toads.

I was today years old when I found out toads use snakes as public transport. — Laurel (@Laurel_Aust) December 31, 2018

Amazing! Must be with Uber to fit that many on the ride! — Peter Letchford (@cosmoswest) December 31, 2018

Were they toad away? 😀 — cashandcarrots (@cashandcarrots) December 31, 2018

“When I was halfway across the lawn, I bumped into the snake and he was just crawling along with all these toads hanging on, which I thought was extremely unusual and had never seen anything like that before. So I thought I better get a photo of this, and got a video of it, posted that to my brother who’s in New Zealand at the moment,” Paul told ABC Net Australia. “He” was Monty, a 3.5m resident python also fleeing the rising water. “He was literally moving across the grass at full speed with the frogs hanging on,” he told the Guardian, adding that the snake often comes by near the farm and the family knows it.

And as if the rare sight wasn’t enough of a surprise, it blew people’s mind when Amphibian expert Jodi Rowley, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of New South Wales revealed on Twitter that the male cane toads were, in fact, trying to mate with the python! Yes, and she confirmed that males often get carried away.

The whole internet loves cane toad snake, some lovely cane toads riding a python to escape a storm! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you https://t.co/j15bzCy45x — Bec Hill (Be Chill) (@bechillcomedian) January 1, 2019

Python does NOT consent to this! #MeTooHissssss — Justin Dennison (@justinsane1987) January 1, 2019

So more Tinder than Uber? — Steve (@sinphree) January 1, 2019

somehow, you’ve found a way to make me sympathize with a snake and i do not like it https://t.co/f9UZJoE4d1 — isaac (@isaacmeep) January 1, 2019

So is that considered porn? Is that beastiality ? Inter species erotica? — Borda (@KarmaKinetics) January 1, 2019

No no no no noooooo! You’re telling me those TOADS we’re trying to HUMP the SNAKE?!? pic.twitter.com/7qZ9EmAO0E — 🌊NotMyPresident🌊 (@Chris6375) January 1, 2019

Male Cane Toads (Rhinella marina) can often be a little *too* keen to mate! 😂They’re all trying to mate with the poor Olive Python (Liasis olivaceus)! #Australia #WildOz #CaneToads #ItIsNYE https://t.co/XCHSDB6sgX — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) December 31, 2018

This is one of the most amazing videos I’ve seen!! Lots of *very* horny Cane #Toads (Rhinella marina) trying to mate with a large Olive #Python (Liasis olivaceus), with Giant Burrowing Frogs (Cyclorana australis) & Red Tree #Frogs (Litoria rubella) calling in the background! https://t.co/uy4yACCb8q — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) December 31, 2018

Male Cane Toads often get a bit carried away. This AMAZING video reminds me of the time I found a Cane Toad trying to mate with a rotting mango in North Queensland! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g2kUBvOUV1 — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) December 31, 2018

The whacky information then started a laughing riot on the microblogging site.

Amphibian experts say the male cane toads were actually trying to mate with the python. Literally carried away. 😁👍🏽 https://t.co/TjHfRB9TRw — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 31, 2018