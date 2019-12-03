‘Moo’tivational step: Russian dairy farm tests VR glasses on cows to get more milk

Consultants and veterinarians helped develop the large virtual reality glasses to let cows to visualise a summer field. Consultants and veterinarians helped develop the large virtual reality glasses to let cows to visualise a summer field.

There are various attempts that have been made to improve cows’ milk production, but a new experiment in Russia has made global headlines. A Russian dairy farm, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, tested virtual reality glasses on cows in an attempt to calm and motivate them to produce more milk.

According to a CNN report, the experiment was based on the theory that a cow’s environmental conditions play a major role in the amount of milk produced.

A team of developers, assisted by several consultants and veterinarians, came up with modified large-sized virtual reality glasses which allow cows to visualise a summer field, reported CNN. There are no visuals of the cows wearing the headsets, barring a couple of photos released by the ministry, and it wasn’t clear how long the devices were worn by the animals.

It is also unclear if the cows’ milk production increased due to the experiment, but the Russian government claimed that the experiment resulted in decreased anxiety and improved the emotional mood of the herd.

Here’s how people reacted to the Russian experiment:

So they now live in the Mootrix. — John McMillen (@JohnPMcMillen) November 26, 2019

This is how the machine war started in the matrix….. — Danny Eldridge (@EldridgeDanny) November 27, 2019

CYBERCOW 2077 — Holiday Hermit Ed-Boi🎄🎁 (@ItsAnEd) November 27, 2019

disappointed that no specs were given. Are some of the cows getting motion sick and falling down? any complaints of lack of immersion due to screen door? 3dof or 6? What’s the ipd range? we need to know these things :P — Onikaze (@onikaze) November 26, 2019

This feels wrong on so many levels… — Scott Moe (@scottdavidmoe) November 27, 2019

They just spend all day playing Beef Saber. — The Gamer Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@TheGamerScot) November 26, 2019

There’s a lot of #grass to chew through & a lot to think about in those fields, so if wearing #vr glasses helps takes the stress out of living for #cows, it’s a moo-tivational step forward for all dairy #farmers🐄🥛 https://t.co/2T7rpOnYyX — Gabrielle Ahern (@SaltyWaveBlue) November 27, 2019

Various experiments have been conducted in the past to boost milk production, like playing classical music or installing dim lights.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd