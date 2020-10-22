scorecardresearch
NASA shares video of moon ‘photobombing’ their view of of the sun

The short clip, released by the space agency’s NASA Sun & Space’s Twitter account shows the moon passing across the sun, resulting in a swift-moving silhouette.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 3:36:10 pm
Lunar photo bomb, moon photobombs sun, NASA lunar transit viral video, NASA, Solar Dynamics Observatory, Trending news, Indian Express news.The phenomenon was captured on October 16 by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which has been observing the Sun since 2010.

The moon ‘photobombed’ the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) view of the sun and the space agency has now tweeted a video of how it took place.

The short clip, released by the space agency’s NASA Sun & Space’s Twitter account shows the moon passing in front of the sun, resulting in a swift-moving silhouette.

According to NASA, the phenomenon was captured on October 16 by the agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which has been observing the Sun since 2010.

According to the post, the lunar transit lasted about 50 minutes, with the moon covering about 44 per cent of the sun at peak.

For the uninitiated, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory was launched on February 11, 2010, as a part of the Living with a Star (LWS) program to develop a scientific understanding of the Sun-Earth system and its effects on life and society.

