NASA shares video of moon ‘photobombing’ their view of of the sun

The moon ‘photobombed’ the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) view of the sun and the space agency has now tweeted a video of how it took place.

The short clip, released by the space agency’s NASA Sun & Space’s Twitter account shows the moon passing in front of the sun, resulting in a swift-moving silhouette.

On Oct. 16, our Solar Dynamics Observatory saw a lunar transit in space when the Moon passed through the satellite’s view of the Sun. 🛰🌓☀️ The transit lasted about 50 minutes, with the Moon covering about 44% of the Sun at peak. https://t.co/kslpEoBjrw pic.twitter.com/UCGFrS1jXj — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 19, 2020

According to the post, the lunar transit lasted about 50 minutes, with the moon covering about 44 per cent of the sun at peak.

For the uninitiated, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory was launched on February 11, 2010, as a part of the Living with a Star (LWS) program to develop a scientific understanding of the Sun-Earth system and its effects on life and society.

