Diagnosed with brain tumour, Montana boy rides ‘unicorns’, thanks to friends and neighbours

Five-year-old Montana boy, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour, got a ‘unicorn’ ride before he went away for his treatment. Thanks to his kindergarten friends’ neighbours who threw him a party.

Wyatt Haas was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer in the cerebellum after he complained of constant headaches.

The magical party, which featured Wyatt’s favourite unicorns, was organised by one of his classmates’ mother Jennifer Nielsen. Horses Bonanza and Lily were cast as unicorns and were painted with rainbow colors- just the way Wayyat likes.

Wayyat’s parents, who had started a Facebook page ‘Wayatts journey’- to keep people updated about his health and battle with cancer, posted several pictures of the party.

Almost everyone from Wyatt’s class showed up to say goodbye and cheer him on before he left for treatment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The party was complete with each one of them getting a unicorn ride, including Wyatt.

The pictures and videos of Wayatts magical party soon went viral with people from all over the world to support the five-year-old in his battle with cancer. Take a look at some of the heartwarming reactions here:

