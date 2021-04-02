WATCH: Monkeys and Meerkats go on Easter egg hunt at London zoo

The now-viral video shows Black-capped squirrel monkeys and meerkats rushing to extract treats inside the eggs hidden in and around their enclosures.

With Easter just around the corner, monkeys and meerkats at the London Zoo went on an Easter egg hunt and a video of it is now making rounds of the internet.

The zoo-keepers painted papier-mache eggs filled them with their favourite treats and hid them around their enclosures.

Watch the video here:

Monkeys and meerkats at London Zoo participate in the annual Easter egg hunt pic.twitter.com/E65JIoo8Xn — Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2021

The primates were treated by the authorities with the annual event as zoos in the UK have been closed to visitors due to lockdown restrictions. They are scheduled to reopen on April 12.

“After what has felt like a particularly long winter, Easter is finally approaching and the warm weather has made a comeback – making it the perfect time to put on an egg hunt for the animals to enjoy,” Animal manager Angela Ryan told Evening Standard.