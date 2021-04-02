scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
WATCH: Monkeys and Meerkats go on Easter egg hunt at London zoo

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 5:34:32 pm
With Easter just around the corner, monkeys and meerkats at the London Zoo went on an Easter egg hunt and a video of it is now making rounds of the internet.

The zoo-keepers painted papier-mache eggs filled them with their favourite treats and hid them around their enclosures.

The now-viral video shows Black-capped squirrel monkeys and meerkats rushing to extract treats inside the eggs hidden in and around their enclosures.

Watch the video here:

The primates were treated by the authorities with the annual event as zoos in the UK have been closed to visitors due to lockdown restrictions. They are scheduled to reopen on April 12.

“After what has felt like a particularly long winter, Easter is finally approaching and the warm weather has made a comeback – making it the perfect time to put on an egg hunt for the animals to enjoy,” Animal manager Angela Ryan told Evening Standard.

