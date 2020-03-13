Watch: Dozens of monkeys fight for a banana after coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand

The video shows primates savagely battling each other for the single piece of fruit in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand The video shows primates savagely battling each other for the single piece of fruit in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand

It was all monkey business on a street in Thailand when hundreds of simians were seen fighting over a banana. The incident is unusual, given that this particular street usually witnesses a heavy flow of tourists who regularly feed the monkeys. But ever since the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a steady decline in tourist traffic, and that’s why the mayhem over a single piece of banana.

According to a Daily Mail report, the monkeys fighting over the banana are part of two ‘rival gangs’. In the video, the primates can be seen savagely jostling for the single piece of fruit on the streets of Lopburi in central Thailand.

Watch the video here:

Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as ‘rival gangs’ fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus https://t.co/lQZ0sOzwDF pic.twitter.com/8TgrCTBrQ8 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2020

The footage, reportedly captured by an onlooker, shows a large number of monkeys scrambling around looking for food. But as one of them gets the banana, several other monkeys can be seen crossing the road, chasing the monkey with the fruit.

The monkeys here are usually well fed by visiting tourists from all over the world. However, because of COVID-19 outbreak, tourist footfalls have decreased significantly.

The onlookers were shocked by the ferocity of the primates. While talking to Daily Mail, one of them said: “They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for a single piece of food. I’ve never seen them this aggressive.”

Take a look at what people have to say about the video:

I hope we’re not looking at our future. — Stephen Wunderlich (@StephenWunderl4) March 12, 2020

If this is an accurate story – it’s facinating. The effects on evolution tourism might have is astonishing @RichardDawkins — Craig Duncan (@cr4igduncan) March 12, 2020

It looks like liberals pissed off after socialism takes effect and they run out of food. — Stewness (@PaulStew37) March 12, 2020

This is exactly why socialism doesn’t work — Sarah Roderick (@sarahroderick) March 12, 2020

