‘Going bananas’: Men on Instagram show off new beard look inspired by monkey’s tail!

The bizarre fashion trend has sparked many jokes and memes online as well.

Though we are still in January, the year’s first bizarre fashion trend seems to have arrived – monkey tail beard. Yes, men on Instagram are flaunting their quirky styled facial hair, inspiring and challenging others.

For the uninitiated, men are letting go of their boring beard looks and swapping it for a style, inspired by the curled tail of a primate. Formerly, also known as the cat tail beard, it’s a way to highlight thick mane on one side of the face, merging it with their mustache.

However, it’s not the first time this style caught the attention of netizens. One of the most famous people associated with the ape-inspired fashion look is MLB star, Mike Fiers, the pitcher of the Oakland Athletics who took social media by storm in 2019.

Although this quirky beard look had been noticed in the past, this year it really seems to have taken off with an added interest as people are looking for ways to get some laughs in such trying times.

Check out some of the latest entries to this look here: