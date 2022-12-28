‘This is incredible’: Monkey crashes couple’s wedding photoshoot to get itself clicked with groom. Watch

When people get married, they want to make it memorable by getting their photos clicked and getting many candid shots. A couple had quite a memorable experience during their wedding photoshoot as a monkey crashed it and ended up posing with the groom.

Well, it may sound bizarre but this is what happened when a couple was getting their photos clicked. Instagram page she_saidyes posted the clip a week ago and it has received more than 2.7 million views. The couple was getting their photos clicked with the groom picking up the bride for a romantic pose when a monkey with a baby on its back crashed the photoshoot.

The monkey went over to the groom and climbed on his chest. The man was calm about the whole thing and just smiled. After a while, the bride also got comfortable and petted the monkey and its baby. “Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!! We Loveee this and the baby on her back,” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the clip and appreciated the man for being calm in the situation.

“She married a calm man,” commented a user. “This is incredible!!! For a Mother to trust them to touch her baby says a lot about both of them! So sweet!” said another. “As a photographer, this is a dream come true. What great, unique photos those will be!” another netizen posted. “She just wanted to congratulate,” another person wrote.