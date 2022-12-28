scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

‘This is incredible’: Monkey crashes couple’s wedding photoshoot to get itself clicked with groom. Watch

The groom was calm about the whole thing and just smiled as the monkey with a baby on its back climbed on his chest.

Monkey crashes couple’s wedding photoshoot to get itself clicked with groom, wedding, marriage shoot, groom and bride, money crashes wedding shoot, viral, trending, Indian ExpressNetizens loved the clip and appreciated the man for being calm in the situation.
When people get married, they want to make it memorable by getting their photos clicked and getting many candid shots. A couple had quite a memorable experience during their wedding photoshoot as a monkey crashed it and ended up posing with the groom.

Well, it may sound bizarre but this is what happened when a couple was getting their photos clicked. Instagram page she_saidyes posted the clip a week ago and it has received more than 2.7 million views. The couple was getting their photos clicked with the groom picking up the bride for a romantic pose when a monkey with a baby on its back crashed the photoshoot.

Also Read |Most viral wedding videos of 2022: From Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to a groom gifting his wife a donkey

The monkey went over to the groom and climbed on his chest. The man was calm about the whole thing and just smiled. After a while, the bride also got comfortable and petted the monkey and its baby. “Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!! We Loveee this and the baby on her back,” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the clip and appreciated the man for being calm in the situation.

“She married a calm man,” commented a user. “This is incredible!!! For a Mother to trust them to touch her baby says a lot about both of them! So sweet!” said another. “As a photographer, this is a dream come true. What great, unique photos those will be!” another netizen posted. “She just wanted to congratulate,” another person wrote.

