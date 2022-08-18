scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo

A capuchin monkey named Route called the emergency number 911 by picking the zoo’s cell phone that was in the zoo’s golf cart.

Capuchin monkey, police, emergency call, 911, sheriff's office, CaliforniaA capuchin monkey named Route called the emergency number 911.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in US’s California shared an interesting incident about how they received a call that left them baffled. In a Facebook post, the law enforcement agency wrote that their deputies have seen a fair share of “monkey business” in the county but nothing quite like this.

The Saturday night the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that got disconnected. The dispatchers then tried to call and text back on the same number but they received no response. The deputies were sent to investigate the matter and the address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles.

Also Read |Man’s magic trick baffles monkey in zoo, ‘priceless reaction’ delights all online

On investigating, the officers got to know that no one there had placed the call. Then they realised that it must have been the handiwork of a capuchin monkey named Route.

“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40-acre site,” the post said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” it further said.

The post also contained a couple of photos of Route. “As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” the post said in the end.

See the post below:

Since being shared, the post has received more than 1,600 likes and over 400 shares.

Advertisement

“Thank you and all the first responders for being there when the call goes out. The next call is just as important as the last. Thanks again be safe this summer,” commented a Facebook user.

“That is a good way to get some friends over in a hurry!” posted another. “Route is the cutest! If you haven’t visited Zoo to you in Paso you are missing out. Great people and I love the animals,” said a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:08:24 pm
Next Story

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement