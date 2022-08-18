‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in US’s California shared an interesting incident about how they received a call that left them baffled. In a Facebook post, the law enforcement agency wrote that their deputies have seen a fair share of “monkey business” in the county but nothing quite like this.
The Saturday night the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that got disconnected. The dispatchers then tried to call and text back on the same number but they received no response. The deputies were sent to investigate the matter and the address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles.
On investigating, the officers got to know that no one there had placed the call. Then they realised that it must have been the handiwork of a capuchin monkey named Route.
“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40-acre site,” the post said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” it further said.
The post also contained a couple of photos of Route. “As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” the post said in the end.
See the post below:
Since being shared, the post has received more than 1,600 likes and over 400 shares.
“Thank you and all the first responders for being there when the call goes out. The next call is just as important as the last. Thanks again be safe this summer,” commented a Facebook user.
“That is a good way to get some friends over in a hurry!” posted another. “Route is the cutest! If you haven’t visited Zoo to you in Paso you are missing out. Great people and I love the animals,” said a third.
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels