‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in US’s California shared an interesting incident about how they received a call that left them baffled. In a Facebook post, the law enforcement agency wrote that their deputies have seen a fair share of “monkey business” in the county but nothing quite like this.

The Saturday night the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that got disconnected. The dispatchers then tried to call and text back on the same number but they received no response. The deputies were sent to investigate the matter and the address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles.

On investigating, the officers got to know that no one there had placed the call. Then they realised that it must have been the handiwork of a capuchin monkey named Route.

“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40-acre site,” the post said.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” it further said.

The post also contained a couple of photos of Route. “As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” the post said in the end.

“Thank you and all the first responders for being there when the call goes out. The next call is just as important as the last. Thanks again be safe this summer,” commented a Facebook user.

“That is a good way to get some friends over in a hurry!” posted another. “Route is the cutest! If you haven’t visited Zoo to you in Paso you are missing out. Great people and I love the animals,” said a third.