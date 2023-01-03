Monk and nun fall in love, quit celibacy to get married

A monk and a nun quit their celibacy in the UK to get married to each other after seven years of being in love. Yes, you read that right! All it took was a brush on the sleeve and the duo felt a spark, which they could not surpass.

A Daily Mail report said Sister Mary Elizabeth, 50, born Lisa Tinkler, had been living as a nun since the age of 19 at a convent in Preston, Lancashire, belonging to the Carmelite Roman Catholic religious order. She met Friar Robert, a Carmelite monk from Oxford in 2015 at her convent and fell in love with a small gesture.

Lisa was checking if Robert wanted anything to eat and while leaving their sleeves brushed. They started thinking about each other and could not hide their feelings. After a week, Robert sent her a letter asking if she would marry him after leaving the order. They knew little about each other and Elizabeth was merely aware of what he mentioned about his life while preaching.

“I just felt a chemistry there, something, and I was a bit embarrassed. And I thought, gosh, did he feel that too. And as I let him out the door it was quite awkward,” Lisa told BBC.

“I was a little bit shocked. I wore a veil so he never even saw my hair colour. He knew nothing about me really, nothing about my upbringing. He didn’t even know my worldly name,” she recalls.

Mustering courage, Lisa revealed her love for the monk to the prioress who was left in utter disbelief. “The prioress was a little bit snappy with me, so I put my pants and a toothbrush in a bag and I walked out, and I never went back as Sister Mary Elizabeth,” Lisa said.

The transition was really hard for the duo, who later met at a pub. They were devastated and read a book about nuns who quit the monastery for several reasons. The stories were so relatable that they started crying. After devoting themselves to the service of God, Lisa found her heart expanding to hold Robert and the couple do not regret their decision. They are married and live in a home in the village of Hutton Rudby in North Yorkshire.

Lisa found work as a hospital chaplain and Robert got accepted into the Church of England and has been made a vicar of the local church. He had received a letter from Rome saying he was no longer a member of the Carmelite order.