‘Looks like Godzilla to me’: Monitor lizard tries to sneak into Florida home, watch video

An uninvited guest trying to sneak in through a window left a Florida man terrified. The intruder was not someone who smiled and waved but a monitor lizard that looked “like Godzilla”. A video showing the monitor lizard persistently trying to enter through the window and peeping through it while sticking its tongue out has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Facebook user Joycelyn Penson shows the monitor lizard climbing on the window pane. It stays on one side for a while and stares inside the house with its tongue sticking out. It then crawls to the other side and checks if it can enter the building, however, it falls down after a while.

Watch the video here:

Penson was left shocked by the incident and she wrote on Facebook that she would not be visiting her son who lives in the house. “OMG!LOOK AT THIS!👀 My son lives in Orlando, Fla. Really it’s Apopka,Fla. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me! Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon! And it’s on the front porch!” Penson wrote.

Many users were left scared and shocked by the crawling intruder and many commented saying they are visiting Florida in the near future. A user commented, “Nooooo, I’m scared just watching it….I would have had a fit…” Another user wrote, “He seems like he was determined to get in. That’s even scarier.” A third user commented, “Oh this is not good! And he looks like he’s looking for some food! No thank you will not be visiting Florida soon!”

Reptiles being found in human habitats often sends chills down the spine of people. Recently, a gray rat snake was found inside a toilet in Alabama, US. The Eufaula Alabama Police Department, which recovered the snake, shared a quirky post on social media saying finding a snake in the toilet was not expected in the list of calls they would generally receive during the day.