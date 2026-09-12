58-year-old Mongolian president bench-presses 100kg; leaves internet impressed

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh surprised social media users after a video showed the 58-year-old leader bench-pressing 100 kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit.
Khurelsukh, who served as an Army officer before entering politics, appeared unfazed as he completed the demanding set in front of military personnel. Dressed in a formal suit, the President initially stood beside the bench before taking off his jacket and getting into position.
He proceeded to lift the 100 kg weight repeatedly, completing all 20 repetitions without showing obvious signs of fatigue. Once he finished, Khurelsukh stood up, shook hands with the officers and soldiers around him and casually put his jacket back on.
The President of Mongolia: Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, 100 kg, bench presses 20 reps – this is just too badass! pic.twitter.com/TPzqcp9nL0
— Mr BundelKhandi (@BundelKhandee) September 10, 2026
The footage has since made its way across social media, with several users expressing surprise at the President’s fitness and the ease with which he handled the weight.
“Imagine running a whole country and still finding time to bench 100kg. I can barely get out of bed on time,” one user wrote.
“And that too with such ease,” another commented.
“Wah! This is super cool!” a third person added.
Khurelsukh has been Mongolia’s President since 2021. He entered politics after serving in the Mongolian People’s Army and went on to hold several senior positions, including that of prime minister, before becoming President.
His interests outside politics are also somewhat unconventional. According to an NDTV report, Khurelsukh has a background in bodybuilding and martial arts. The report also said that he plays guitar in a rock band called Pals.
Khurelsukh is also reportedly the founder of a Harley-Davidson fan club in the country, adding another unusual facet to his public profile.