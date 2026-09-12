58-year-old Mongolian president bench-presses 100kg; leaves internet impressed

Khurelsukh proceeded to lift the 100 kg weight repeatedly, completing all 20 repetitions without showing obvious signs of fatigue.

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh surprised social media users after a video showed the 58-year-old leader bench-pressing 100 kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit.

Khurelsukh, who served as an Army officer before entering politics, appeared unfazed as he completed the demanding set in front of military personnel. Dressed in a formal suit, the President initially stood beside the bench before taking off his jacket and getting into position.

He proceeded to lift the 100 kg weight repeatedly, completing all 20 repetitions without showing obvious signs of fatigue. Once he finished, Khurelsukh stood up, shook hands with the officers and soldiers around him and casually put his jacket back on.