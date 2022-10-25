Money rains down on Chile highway. Watch how gang threw money out of escape vehicle

A gambling hall robbery came to an unexpected end in Chile with the alleged robbers throwing their loot out of their escape vehicle on a highway, showering the road with money. A video showing Chilean pesos floating away on a busy road has now surfaced online.

The video shared by ANews shows a bag being thrown from a speeding blue Chevrolet Sail on a busy road. Amid the chase, one of the police vehicles is seen stopping to collect the money lying on the road. Traffic on the three-lane road comes to a halt as police officials pick up pesos.

Internet users were shocked to watch the video and some users poked fun. A user wrote in BBC’s Instagram comments section, “Can I clean the street please?” Another user wrote, “Why not in my street.” A Twitter user wrote, “Money rains on highway in Chile.”

Citing a police statement, a Casino report said that the thieves launched their attack on a gambling hall in the city of Pudahuel around 7.45 pm hoping to escape with the money they managed to loot. A Cooperativa report said that an employee in the casino was threatened with a firearm and demanded money.

“The suspects fled in a blue Chevrolet Sail vehicle. (Police) started to follow them through different routes in the area and then they entered the north coast highway with their vehicle. They started throwing out the bags, with what was stolen from the store inside of them, (the bags) they contained money,” Jose Torres, Prefecture Lieutenant, West Santiago was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The BBC report also said that six people were arrested and money was recovered by police. The alleged robbers attempted to steal about 10m Chilean pesos ($10,300).