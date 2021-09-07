The Professor in Pakistan? Money Heist fans have spotted his doppelganger

While Money Heist fans are hooked onto the latest season of the series, desi fans seem to have spotted a doppelganger of the show’s criminal mastermind: The Professor.

A picture of a man, who looks quite similar to ‘the Professor’ portrayed by Álvaro Morte, was seen working at a local store. “We all know where planning took place,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the doppelganger that is now being widely circulated on social media.

We all know where planning took place pic.twitter.com/wnJhqrPmtO — Broisokay (@sunamreeki) September 4, 2021

Another user posted the picture along with a caption that read, “Professor is now entering Kirana shop (grocery store) business in Pakistan.”

While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, many commented on the viral post that the character’s look-alike was spotted in Pakistan, while joking that this confirmed the ‘The Professor’ has links with the country as portrayed in the show.

Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/z9qQA1DT2r — Wajahat Naseer (@bolowajahat) September 5, 2021

The viral picture has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many saying that the Professor is in Pakistan and is planning the next heist. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral picture.

Professor from money heist’s twin spotted in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Drlm67Z2Lb — Anux TaaL (@anux_taal) September 6, 2021

Money Heist : professor’s doppelganger Found in Pakistan …… I repeat he is found in Pakistan 😐 pic.twitter.com/RgnmSdjkBy — اسامہ راجپوت 🇵🇰🔥 (@_Bin_Tahir) September 6, 2021