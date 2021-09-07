scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

The Professor in Pakistan? Money Heist fans have spotted his doppelganger

While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, many commented on the viral post that the character's look-alike was spotted in Pakistan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 7, 2021 4:34:21 pm
money heist, money heist professor, money heist professor look alike Pakistan, professor in Pakistan viral picture, trending, indian express, indian express newsAnother user the picture along with a caption that read, "Professor is now entering Kirana shop (grocery store) business in Pakistan."

While Money Heist fans are hooked onto the latest season of the series, desi fans seem to have spotted a doppelganger of the show’s criminal mastermind: The Professor.

ALSO READ |Fans find an Indian connect in Money Heist season 5, hilarious game of ‘Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol’ takes place online

A picture of a man, who looks quite similar to ‘the Professor’ portrayed by Álvaro Morte, was seen working at a local store. “We all know where planning took place,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the doppelganger that is now being widely circulated on social media.

Another user posted the picture along with a caption that read, “Professor is now entering Kirana shop (grocery store) business in Pakistan.”

ALSO READ |Rajasthan company gives off to employees to watch Money Heist, asks them to ‘Netflix and chill’

While it is not clear when and where the picture was clicked, many commented on the viral post that the character’s look-alike was spotted in Pakistan, while joking that this confirmed the ‘The Professor’ has links with the country as portrayed in the show.

The viral picture has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many saying that the Professor is in Pakistan and is planning the next heist. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral picture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement