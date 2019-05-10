Mother skips her own graduation to attend son’s, but gets a pleasant surprise

After years of hard work, Sharonda Wilson was looking forward to getting her diploma from the Ferris State University in Michigan. However, when she found out that her son’s graduation ceremony was on the same day, she decided to skip her own graduation ceremony to attend his.

But there’s was a wonderful surprise awaiting Wilson when she reached her son Stephan’s graduation ceremony at Central Michigan University. Not only did she get to see her son getting his degree, but she also received hers as well, thanks to some planning by both universities. The beautiful moment is now going viral.

Days before the ceremony, Sharonda wrote on Facebook about her predicament and the decision to give her own graduation ceremony a miss. One of her son’s friends mentioned it to the president of Central Michigan University, Bob Davies, on the day of the ceremony, and he decided to do something about it.

Davies then reached out to David Eisler, the president of Ferris State University.

The heads of the two universities then decided to surprise both Stephan and his mother by presenting Sharonda with her own graduation cap at a special mini ceremony.

“On behalf of president Eisler and Ferris State trustees … please move your tassel from your right to your left,” Davies announced to Sharonda as the crowd cheered and applauded. Sharonda earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

“I had been looking forward to walking across that stage and accepting my degree for a long, long time,” Stephan said in a statement. “Earning my degree was such a huge milestone in my life, and having my mom with me to celebrate that moment was an unbelievable blessing. I am so proud of us both.”

Thank you President Eisler at @FerrisState for your student-centered approach. This is about two dedicated students, a mom and son, who support one another and are supported by their respective universities. A proud day for everyone! #FireUpChips #FERR1S https://t.co/1wTVKhOTPc — Dr. Bob Davies (@cmichprez) May 5, 2019

“Sharonda and Stephan both put in the long hours and hard work, and they deserved the chance to celebrate together as a family,” Davies told CNN. “We appreciated the opportunity to partner with our friends at Ferris State to recognize and celebrate this milestone achievement for both Stephan and Sharonda.”