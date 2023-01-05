scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Mom shares journey of her prodigious 5-year-old boy who loves making music and went viral

Singer Billie Eilish also commented on one of the videos of the boy named Max.

Mom shares journey of her prodigious 5-year-old boy who loves making music and went viral, Max, ourmusicalfamily_, Billie Eilish, Nashville, Instagram, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe Instagram account of the family is named ourmusicalfamily_.

Some children are such precocious talents that they become internet sensations. Like this 5-year-old boy named Max, who improvises music on the piano, and became so viral that even singer Billie Eilish commented on one of his videos. The child seems to have taken inspiration from his parents, both of whom were musicians.

The boy’s mother named Storey has now posted a video on Instagram showing Max’s progression and his story. She explained how she met her partner Marc and they got married. They moved to Nashville in the US state of Tennessee where they formed a band, performed music and recorded various songs.

They noticed that Max gravitated towards music very early on in life and has been playing the piano ever since he could reach the keys. They always found Max making music and they never pushed any instruments on him. Instead, Max loved playing the drums and piano.

When his sister was born, Juni, who is now two, the family again adopted the same set of rules. Which is, whenever they play music, it shouldn’t be noise and should be at least listenable and doesn’t hurt their ears. For Max’s fourth birthday, all his grandparents pitched in and they bought him an electric piano with which he makes music. The Instagram account of the family is named ourmusicalfamily_.

Watch the video below:

“Thank you for sharing your story and Max’s amazing musical talent with all of us. His eyes while he’s playing music are something else. Blessings!!” commented a user. “My son shows a lot of interest in music since he was a baby as well. He has a particular interest in the keyboard/piano. He plays with it and learns buttons and their functions better than anyone else in the house and he is only 2. It is absolutely amazing. I am hoping to have a more dedicated music space for him once we move house. Well done on supporting your child and their love if music,” shared another.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 13:49 IST
