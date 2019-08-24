Toggle Menu
Mom prankes sons with fake severed finger, leaves netizens in splits

In the video, the mother is seen "prepping" her fake severed finger, by cutting a carrot-shaped like her finger.

When she screams for help, her two sons hurries to her rescue, screaming and panicking

A video of a mother pranking her two sons with a fake severed finger is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the mother is seen “prepping” her fake severed finger, by cutting a carrot-shaped like her finger.

Adding to the gory details, she then drizzles a red liquid to make it look like blood. When she screams for help, her sons hurry to her rescue, screaming and panicking. As she screams and tells them to call for help, they realise that they are on video.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video ends with the mother laughing and the boys frustrated, but relieved, that their mother is okay. Here are some hilarious reactions to the video:

