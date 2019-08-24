Mom prankes sons with fake severed finger, leaves netizens in splits

A video of a mother pranking her two sons with a fake severed finger is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the mother is seen “prepping” her fake severed finger, by cutting a carrot-shaped like her finger.

Adding to the gory details, she then drizzles a red liquid to make it look like blood. When she screams for help, her sons hurry to her rescue, screaming and panicking. As she screams and tells them to call for help, they realise that they are on video.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Mum’s a prankster 🤣🤣🤣 ffs pic.twitter.com/Tz8lBQGOAc — Ffs OMG Vids 📽🔞 (@Ffs_OMG) August 23, 2019

The video ends with the mother laughing and the boys frustrated, but relieved, that their mother is okay. Here are some hilarious reactions to the video:

Kids may need therapy though. Lol — Kevin (@Kevin53_) August 24, 2019

Had little one going Nuts. — Abdur RazzaQ Ghazzi (@GhazziAbdur) August 23, 2019

I think the boys running around screaming like little girls just makes the whole prank even funnier!!! 🤣 — Bryan Robidart (@BryanRobidart) August 24, 2019

Little one bout had a heart attack😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Andrew Folger (@AndrewSkidzo) August 24, 2019

The boy on the left looks like he’s about to faint. — Christine (@Christi03758217) August 24, 2019

It’s absolutely EVIL…….but I love it! 😂😂😂😂 — 🖤 Nina 🖤 (@PrettyBallerina) August 23, 2019

Love the kid putting the strainer over it. — Jetblast (@jetblast5001) August 23, 2019

The lad getting a sieve to cover it up 😂 😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lee Thornton (@Thornaldo85) August 23, 2019