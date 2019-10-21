Woman freaks out after seeing ‘baby ghost’ in son’s crib, solves mystery the next day

A woman was left terrified after she spotted a “baby ghost” snuggled up next to her son in his crib one night. However, she had a sigh of relief the next morning after it turned out that the “ghost” was, in reality, a print on the mattress.

When Maritza Elizabeth from Illinois went to check on her 18-month-old son on the baby monitor, she was startled to notice “another child” lying next to her baby in the crib. “So, last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept,” Elizabeth wrote in a Facebook post while sharing a picture of the “baby ghost”.

Though she tried to delve deep into the “paranormal activity” at night by using a flashlight, nothing conclusive came up. Then, she decided to investigate further the next morning. “I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping,” the FB post says.

And finally, the mystery was solved. “Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets…I could kill him,” she says.

Once shared online, Elizabeth’s post went viral on social media and left many amused. While some sympathised with the mother of two, others wondered why she waited till the next morning.