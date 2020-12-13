Lesson in disguise: Woman turns daughter’s dirty sock into ‘art exhibition’

Since being shared online, the post has been shared over one lakh times with netizens praising the mother for her creativity and sense of humour. (Source: Xep Campbell/Facebook)

It is no less than a distressing situation for mothers when they find dirty clothes of their children lying all around the house. However, when Xep Campbell faced the same situation with her 10-year-old daughter, she came up with a quirky way to put things in place.

In a Facebook post, which now has gone viral on social media, Campbell explained how what began as a “sociological experiment” soon turned into a museum with barnyard animals.

“On the evening of Thanksgiving when I went to bed I noticed one of Kestrel’s socks on the bathroom floor. I decided not to toss it in the hamper but instead see how long it would stay there, sort of a sociological experiment. Today, a week later, it remained, so I decided it must be intentional and deserved recognition as such,” wrote Campbell in the post.

However, when her daughter failed to take note of the dirty sock, Campbell decided to put it on display. “I made this little label hoping it would motivate her to pick it up,” she wrote.

But that is not what happened. “She sent me a text message asking if I had done it. When I got home she said, ‘I made a pedestal for it!’ She gamed my shame. I figured as long as it was on display, it deserved an audience so the barnyard animals arrived. They find it very fascinating,” she concluded the post and shared pictures of the artistic display.

