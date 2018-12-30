Mom catches son using Alexa to help him with homework; Tweeple call him ‘Einstein’

Children seldom like doing their homework, however, with technology just a click away, there are some easy ways of finishing the task. This was clearly exhibited by a six-year-old, who smartly utilised Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon, to help him solve some math problems. But, much to his dismay, the little boy was caught in the act by his mother.

Advertising

Yerelyn Cueva, the mother of the little kid, shared the video of her son Jariel asking the Echo device to solve some math sums for him. “Should I whoop him now or later,” she captioned the short clip, which went viral on social media.

Lmfao should i whoop him now or later pic.twitter.com/mZEJsWWn4W — Yerelyn (@spanishbarbie22) December 20, 2018

Talking about the viral incident to New York Post, Cueva said, “It was just any regular day of doing homework. I am in the living room, and I overheard him asking Alexa some math problems, and I could not believe it! What you don’t see is after he says, ‘Thank you, Alexa, for helping me with my homework.’”

The clip, which has over 8 million views, was widely shared on several social media platforms, with many calling the child, “Einstein in the making.”

Respect to the young genius. Working smart > hard. https://t.co/keGGUlTwRK — ‘Deji (@GussDon) December 30, 2018

Awwwwwww Mom, could you let him slide just this once? For the spirit of Christmas LOL!😂😂😂 https://t.co/4DVCaIqEBV — PHENOMQUEENTROUTMAN (@BabyGirlMcKenna) December 30, 2018

Hahaha! the perfect use :D https://t.co/eq7sevf6DC — shefali gupta (@iamshefaligupta) December 30, 2018

Why didnt we have alexa back in 90s 😂😂😂 https://t.co/is2VmkkkzR — sufiyan (@sufiyanakram1) December 30, 2018

Hey at least he’s resourceful haha https://t.co/Pe5uZwztrj — Jᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ (@oyofmidmidworld) December 29, 2018

@sunilbajpai well technology is catching up https://t.co/TRVulU9RMl — Amolakh Nath Segal (@amolakh) December 29, 2018