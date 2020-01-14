Follow Us:
Step aside Baby Yoda, this baby burrito is currently stealing hearts on Twitter

Twitter user, Brianna to celebrate her son's first month, decided to wrap in a burrito blanket, a matching cap. But she really jazzed it all up, by few fun accessories like salsa, limes, hot sauce, two bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda, and a little cilantro -- placing her baby on a large bowl.

Published: January 14, 2020
Baby Yoda is no longer the only “baby” who is making people go gaga online. One-month-old Mateo has taken social media by storm with his cuteness and photos of him dressed as a burrito are going viral.

To celebrate her son’s first month, Twitter user Brianna (@briannaaemi) conjured up her creative skills and decided to wrap him in a burrito blanket and a matching. She jazzed it up by including a few fun accessories like salsa, limes, hot sauce, two bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda and a little cilantro.

With a small letter board that read “1 Mes (1 month)”, Brianna shared the photos of her tiny tot saying, “I made a burrito today”.

For Brianna, whose family hails from Mexico, the tortilla blanket wasn’t just any prop but an object reminiscent of Mexican heritage. “My family comes from Mexico. As soon as I found I was pregnant, I knew I wanted my son to grow up loving his beautiful culture and everything that comes with it,” Brianna told Popsugar, adding even her maternity photoshoot had Mexican references.

“I want my son to be proud of where he comes from and the struggle it took his grandparents to give us the life full of opportunities we have today,” the young mother said.

The pictures have already got over 2.6 lakh on Twitter. While most couldn’t stop gushing over the “cuteness” of the baby, others shared the link of the Swaddle Tortilla Blanket one can buy from Amazon for just $15.

