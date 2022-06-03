Meet Molly, the guinea pig that broke the world record for most basketball dunks

Guinea pigs have a reputation for being interesting and clumsy, but Molly is not your normal guinea pig. The small brown guinea pig from Hungary has a penchant for basketball.

On May 31, 2022, the guinea pig set the Guinness World Record for doing “most basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds by a guinea pig”.

With help of her owner, Emma Müller, Molly was able to put small balls through a tiny customised basketball hoop four times in 30 seconds. While talking to the Guinness Book of World Records, Müller said that usually, Molly was able to put a ball through the hoop eight times in 30 seconds.

Müller said she started engaging Molly in this activity in an attempt to keep her active and stimulated as exercise is important for the health of guinea pigs, which are neither pigs nor native to Guinea. There is a common misconception that pets like guinea pigs do not need to be engaged and are kept solely inside their cages.

A video of Molly putting small balls through the hoops was shared by the Guinness Book of World Records on its Instagram page, where it got over 7,000 likes.

While this interesting feat was achieved by Molly in November last year, the verification by the Guinness team took some months for the record to be official.

Müller, who lives in Dombóvár, Hungary, hopes to create more fun records with Molly in the future.