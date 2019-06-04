‘Nabi on fire’: Afghan star’s four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka leaves tweeple impressed

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi seems to have won over cricket fans after bagging three wickets in the 22nd over against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup match at Cardiff. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the off-spinner, who took three wickets in a single over. While the Sri Lankan team were cruising at one stage, Nabi’s four scalps thwarted the island nation’s momentum and helped the Afghans to bundle the rivals out for 201.
Nabi claimed the scalps of Dimuth Karunaratne (30), Lahiru Thirimanne (25), Kusal Mendis (2), Angelo Matthews (0).
That game changing spell from President @MohammadNabi007 #AFGvSL #CWC19
Video courtesy @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/U0JiFBUNdf
— Cricket Info AFG (@cricketinfoAFG) June 4, 2019
It did not take long for cricket fans to take over social media and flood it with
SL batting line up today
Courtesy: President Nabi #AFGvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lO8XlPJIBS
— Haz (@Yours_haz) June 4, 2019
0-W-2-W-0-W That’s Nabi’s over that pummels Sri Lanka
#AFGvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2KFYcK96z8
— Nag (@nag_blr) June 4, 2019
What a incredible game changing over by @MohammadNabi007 .. 0,W,2,W,0W..
This will be remembered in world cup history..#AFGvsSL #CWC19
— Tarikkhan (@imTarikkhan) June 4, 2019
— Hizaib Doulatzai🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@HizaibD) June 4, 2019
0 #W 2 #W 0 #W@MohammadNabi007 👏👏
One of the most memorable over in world cup history.#CWC19 #AFGvSL
— Jayant (@jayantmoundekar) June 4, 2019
Nabi on Fire. Three in the over for Nabi. This is sensational. Muhammad Nabi rips through Sri Lanka.#CWC19 #AFGvSL #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/wW8iddzDxD
— Touqeer احمډ (@Deceiver151) June 4, 2019
Afghans after Nabi’s Over#AFGvSL #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/SEsNAv2yXt
— Zimpesh Singh Rathore (@zimpesh) June 4, 2019