Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
42/1 (7.3)
Afghanistan
vs
201 (36.5)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
‘Nabi on fire’: Afghan star’s four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka leaves tweeple impressedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mohammad-nabi-takes-three-wickets-in-one-over-leaving-netizens-impressed-5765274/

‘Nabi on fire’: Afghan star’s four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka leaves tweeple impressed

While the Sri Lankan team were cruising at one stage, Nabi's four scalps thwarted the island nation's momentum and helped the Afghans to bundle the rivals out for 201. 

world cup, world cup 2019, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nabi balling, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
Starting with Lahiru Thirimanne, who he bowled at 25, Nabi went on to take the wickets of Kusal Mendis followed by Angelo Matthews.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi seems to have won over cricket fans after bagging three wickets in the 22nd over against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup match at Cardiff. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the off-spinner, who took three wickets in a single over. While the Sri Lankan team were cruising at one stage, Nabi’s four scalps thwarted the island nation’s momentum and helped the Afghans to bundle the rivals out for 201.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: As India gears up for first match, Indian fans mock delay

Nabi claimed the scalps of Dimuth Karunaratne (30), Lahiru Thirimanne (25), Kusal Mendis (2), Angelo Matthews (0).

It did not take long for cricket fans to take over social media and flood it with

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Oi Trump’: Teenager mows giant penis on lawn to troll Trump ahead of UK visit
2 Did Donald Trump fist bump the Queen? Netizens think so
3 Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: People celebrate with hilarious Eidi memes