‘Nabi on fire’: Afghan star’s four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka leaves tweeple impressed

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi seems to have won over cricket fans after bagging three wickets in the 22nd over against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup match at Cardiff. Netizens can’t stop gushing over the off-spinner, who took three wickets in a single over. While the Sri Lankan team were cruising at one stage, Nabi’s four scalps thwarted the island nation’s momentum and helped the Afghans to bundle the rivals out for 201.

Nabi claimed the scalps of Dimuth Karunaratne (30), Lahiru Thirimanne (25), Kusal Mendis (2), Angelo Matthews (0).

What a incredible game changing over by @MohammadNabi007 .. 0,W,2,W,0W..

This will be remembered in world cup history..#AFGvsSL #CWC19 — Tarikkhan (@imTarikkhan) June 4, 2019