Modern family actor Julie Bowen and sister help 50-year-old during hike

"I felt like I was going to faint so I sat down on the rock," said Minnie John.

When a 50-year-old New Jersey woman passed out due to tiredness during her hike at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, little did she know that ‘Modern Family’ actor Julie Bowen would be the one helping her out.

With artificial knee and diabetes, high-spirited Minnie John made it to the top of a mountain with her husband and son, but she was so tired she couldn’t walk anymore.

“I was light-headed, felt like I was going to faint so I sat down on the rock,” said John in a Facebook post. She added that she asked her husband and son to go ahead to see the site, as otherwise, she would’ve felt “guilty” for holding them back.

Waiting for them to return, John passed out. “All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock.” Regaining consciousness, John heard someone with a familiar voice asking her questions. “My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up,” John wrote in her post.

While Bowen looked familiar, John was unable to place her. “I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous.”

As John couldn’t figure out who it was, the actor finally revealed her identity. “She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!”

Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, told John that the former’s guide had seen John fall forward, hitting her head on a rock and tearing a little skin.

“They gave me electrolytes, medicines and pretzels with peanut butter,” said Bowen, adding that she hoped that God blessed them. Even though she got five stitches and a fractured nose, Bowen called this experience one the “proudest achievements in my life”.