Model raises $100,000 for Australian bushfire relief by sending nudes for donations

A model in the US raised over $100,000 for victims of the Australian bushfires by offering nude selfies on Instagram in exchange for donations. However, it also resulted in her Instagram account being deactivated.

The model, 20-year-old Kaylen Ward, recently announced on Twitter that she would be sending nude selfies to those who donate $10 or more to an organisation working to help those affected by the fires. She also posted a list of organisations that were working towards assisting victims of the fire.

The list included NSW Rural Fire Service, Victorian Country Fire Service, Red Cross and various koala hospitals across the nation.

Within a day of the post, Ward says she received 20,000 messages in her inbox that contained receipts for confirmed donations.

Ward, who calls herself ‘The Naked Philanthropist’ on various social media platforms, said she was motivated by the various pictures and videos that showed the impact of the fires.

Ward told Daily Mail that despite her efforts, there were several people who were distributing her nudes for free. She also found that many people were using fake receipts to get pictures. However, there were people who also contributed generously to the cause. “Someone sent me $5,000, so I’m sending 50 pics and videos,” Ward said on Twitter.

However, on Instagram, where the model had around 50,000 followers, she ended up getting her account deactivated. Instagram said it had deactivated her account for violating guidelines. According to Daily Mail, Ward started a new account while she works on getting back her original account.

Here’s how people reacted to her unique scheme to raise money:

Send to my second account, merci beaucoup — 💫 Ab Stella 💫 (@AbFromMars) January 4, 2020

Absolutely. Every bit helps. — Daniel Cairns (@d_cairnsy) January 4, 2020

our government WISHES they had ur influence — sav (@hayleyxsavannah) January 4, 2020

Okay so this isn’t the best route to go but at least you’re being productive. I have to respect the hustle. — CaptainRockABitch👊🏾💥 (@leezyk18) January 4, 2020

I often question the motivations and dignity of women who expose themselves online, but honestly, this is the most selfless motivation I have seen for such a thing! I am going to try to donate even without any nudes. Kudos to you! — Mayhem911{SSC|Asylum} (@mayhem911live) January 4, 2020

ceo of activism 👏🏼 — claire (@cloxic) January 4, 2020

The fact that she raised $16k + is probably the most impressed ive been in awhile, my hero — camo scarra (@ussr_cheka) January 4, 2020

Thank you so much! It means a lot to see people all over the world doing things to help my country 😭 I’m so scared right now but your kindness and generosity means more than you know — kitty lee (@macaronip0ny) January 4, 2020

A woman for the people 🙌🏾 — Ashley Aleigh (Boston in Feb ✈️) (@ashleyaleighxxx) January 4, 2020

Sex workers are single-handedly saving Australia and I am here for it — 𝓢𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝓓𝓪𝓭𝓭𝔂🥵 (@laynebrank) January 5, 2020

It’s sad that people actually needed this kind of motivation to donate, but you, you are hella brave and smart, you went to their level and made them contribute to such a good cause. You have all my respect pic.twitter.com/Hd01VIFkzL — Alexis (@springsalexis) January 5, 2020

I concur pic.twitter.com/rrdOLgJN0I — Plays With Squirrels (@myMomshouse18) January 4, 2020

How do I nominate you for woman of the year pic.twitter.com/WQwA7TR2vY — edes✨ ig:@edesmua (@edesmua) January 4, 2020

Australian officials took advantage of better weather on Monday to reopen roads blocked by wildfires and move some people to safety although thick smoke stalled rescue efforts and hundreds of people remained stranded.

Fires have ravaged more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing 25 people, destroying thousands of building and leaving some towns without electricity and mobile coverage.

