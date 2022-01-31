Model on runway swats audience with luxury coat, video baffles all

Fashion shows are all about poise and elegance. However, in sharp contrast, a video of a model hitting a person sitting in the audience with her coat while walking down the ramp has gone viral.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, which first originated on TikTok, the model is seen coming from the wings in a crop top and short shirt, holding a fur long coat in her hand. After she begins her catwalk, she suddenly stops and hits a guest sitting on the front row of guests with her haute couture.

After her sudden outburst, lasting only a few seconds, she carried on with her job quite nonchalantly, as if nothing happened.

Although the incident happened last year, the video went viral after designer Christian Cowan recently posted it on Instagram. “In a world of Karen’s, be a Teddy teddy_quinlivan,” he wrote, tagging the model, Theodora Quinlivan, seen in the viral video.

The unusual moment was caught on camera during Cowan’s show during the showcase of his Spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week in September 2021. (Catch the moment at 3:58 mark here)

Although it’s not clear what led to the turn of the event, many are speculating it was probably a planned stunt and yet others were surprised it didn’t go viral at the time but has created a buzz now.

“Me when I tell someone to back off and they don’t,” one user joked online, another added: “That’s some high quality sturdy stitching, Christian!”