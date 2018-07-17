Follow Us:
Model breastfeeds baby as she walks the ramp, starts debate on social media

Model Mara Martin, who walked the ramp while breastfeeding her infant daughter, created quite a buzz on social media thereafter. While some supported her move, others wondered why she did it in the first place.

Model Mara Martin, who was one of the 16 finalists in magazine Sports Illustrated’s fashion show, breastfed her infant daughter as she walked the ramp. The model, who is a part of the magazine’s open call search at Miami, was given the chance to walk the ramp and she did it with her five-month-old-daughter.

Picking out a beautiful one shoulder gold bikini, Martin confidently walked the ramp holding the baby in her arms at the W South Beach hotel. The magazine’s official Instagram page posted a picture as well as a video of Martin’s walk, which was praised by many on various social networking platforms.

Martin’s walk created quite a buzz on social media, with many praising her for promoting breastfeeding at work, ‘whether on a runway or in the middle of a business meeting’. Others also complimented the model making mothers feel comfortable about their bodies. Here are some of the reactions the walk garnered:

However, there were others who were not at all impressed with the move and wondered why she did it in the first place.

What do you think about Mara Martin’s ramp walk? Tell us in the comments section below.

