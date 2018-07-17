Model breastfeeds baby as she walks the ramp, starts debate on social media

Mara Martin had earlier shared a picture with her daughter on making it to the top 16 list. (source: _maramartin_/Instagram) Mara Martin had earlier shared a picture with her daughter on making it to the top 16 list. (source: _maramartin_/Instagram)

Model Mara Martin, who was one of the 16 finalists in magazine Sports Illustrated’s fashion show, breastfed her infant daughter as she walked the ramp. The model, who is a part of the magazine’s open call search at Miami, was given the chance to walk the ramp and she did it with her five-month-old-daughter.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding photo gets Internet’s moral police out on duty

Picking out a beautiful one shoulder gold bikini, Martin confidently walked the ramp holding the baby in her arms at the W South Beach hotel. The magazine’s official Instagram page posted a picture as well as a video of Martin’s walk, which was praised by many on various social networking platforms.

ALSO READ | ‘No regrets’: Malayalam actress who breastfed child on magazine cover responds to controversies

Martin’s walk created quite a buzz on social media, with many praising her for promoting breastfeeding at work, ‘whether on a runway or in the middle of a business meeting’. Others also complimented the model making mothers feel comfortable about their bodies. Here are some of the reactions the walk garnered:

Thank you for showing breastfeeding is natural, not obscene. There are many styles of bikini, I have several myself, that show more breast than what is shown in this photo. 💖👏 — Steaphany Waelder (@SteaphanyW) July 17, 2018

It matters because you inadvertently began a campaign to promote breastfeeding at work, whether it’s on the runway or in the middle of a business meeting. Good for you @SI_Swimsuit. I hope you follow through. — Heidi Steinmetz (@heidi_steinmetz) July 17, 2018

making all breastfeeding moms feel great about thier swimsuit bodies. woot. woot. — glitterandbokeh 🇺🇸 (@glitterandbokeh) July 17, 2018

Thank you for showing breast feeding is natural, not obscene. There are many styles of bikini, I have several myself, that show more breast than what is shown in this photo. 💖👏 — Steaphany Waelder (@SteaphanyW) July 17, 2018

However, there were others who were not at all impressed with the move and wondered why she did it in the first place.

I breastfed my children, this doesn’t empower me in any way or form.

Enjoy quality time with your child…I think it’s very sad. — Andrea Farnworth (@Long4Andrea) July 17, 2018

Not cool😟 — SLHylton (@HyltonSl) July 17, 2018

It doesnt matter at all.

Women all over the world breastfeed.

This is just an attempt to make it sound like alot of people are against breastfeeding and she is making a stand or something.

They’re not. She isn’t. — Blake the Independent (@StargazerBlake) July 17, 2018

What do you think about Mara Martin’s ramp walk? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd